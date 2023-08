Listen now to The Chemical Brothers' new single ‘Skipping Like A Stone’ featuring @beck! https://t.co/lGnP5mgYZ5 From the new album ‘For That Beautiful Feeling’, released on September 8th. #ForThatBeautifulFeeling #FTBF #NewMusic #Beck #TheChemicalBrothers #SkippingLikeAStone pic.twitter.com/dias6TBGsy