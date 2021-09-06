En 1995 Ryan Schreiber dio vida a uno de los blogs de música independiente más extensos e interesantes de todos los tiempos: Pitchfork.

Lo que comenzara como un espacio para poder reseñar discos y sencillos que iba conociendo mientras trabajaba en una tienda de vinilos, eventualmente se convirtió en un espectro más amplio de música de casi todo tipo, que crecería a convertirse en “el sitio de música” de todo el mundo, hasta ser absorbido por la gigante editora Condé Nast.

KRT ENTERTAINMENT STORY SLUGGED: MUS-PITCHFORK KRT PHOTOGRAPH BY E. JASON WAMBSGANS/CHICAGO TRIBUNE (April 25) Ryan Schreiber, editor in chief of Pitchforkmedia.com runs the indie music website from a Chicago, Illinois, basement. (jt) 2005 (Newscom TagID: krtphotoslive171294.jpg) [Photo via Newscom]

Hoy, a 25 años de haber comenzado su camino, Pitchfork hace un interesante recuento de todas las calificaciones que ha dado ó al menos las más populares, las más extrañas y las que incluso han recibido relanzamientos dentro de toda su hitoria.

Por ejemplo, ¿sabían que el único álbum en 25 años de historia de Pitchfork en recibir un 9.9 fue el ‘The Complete Motown Singles, Vol. 7: 1967’? ¿O que los primeros 5 años de su trayectoria era el mismo Ryan quien reseñaba todos los discos meramente por deporte, hasta que el equipo creció y que además, sus reseñas son tan importantes que bandas como Arcade Fire, Bon Iver y Clap Your Hands Say Yeah! reconocen que de no haber sido reseñados por ellos, probablemente no hubieran alcanzado el nivel de fama que obtuvieron?

¡Hay muchísima historia alrededor de Pitchfork! Y por acá, te dejamos los lanzamientos más importantes que reseñaron (incluyendo obvio a Kanye West con su ‘My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy’) y otros relanzamientos que, sin deberla ni temerla, alcanzaron el tan preciado y poco común 10 de calificación:

Discos que recibieron 10 de calificación el día de su lanzamiento

12 Rods – Gay? (1996)

Walt Mink – El Producto (1996)

Amon Tobin – Bricolage (1997)

Radiohead – OK Computer (1997)

Bonnie “Prince” Billy – I See a Darkness (1999)

Flaming Lips – The Soft Bulletin (1999)

Radiohead – Kid A (2000)

…And You Will Know Us by the Trail of Dead – Source Tags and Codes (2002)

Wilco – Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (2002)

Kanye West – My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy (2010)

Fiona Apple – Fetch the Bolt Cutters (2020)

Relanzamientos que recibieron 10 de calificación

Aphex Twin – Selected Ambient Works Volume II (1994)

A Tribe Called Quest – People’s Instinctive Travels and the Paths of Rhythm (1990)

William Basinski – The Disintegration Loops (2002)

The Band – The Band (1969)

The Beach Boys – The Smile Sessions (2011)

Beastie Boys – Paul’s Boutique (1989)

The Beatles – Abbey Road (1969)

The Beatles – Magical Mystery Tour (1967)

The Beatles – Revolver (1966)

The Beatles – Rubber Soul (1965)

The Beatles – Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (1967)

The Beatles – The Beatles (1968)

Bikini Kill – The Singles (1998)

Björk – Homogenic (1997)

Björk – Post (1995)

Boards of Canada – Music Has the Right to Children (1998)

David Bowie – Heroes (1977)

David Bowie – Low (1977)

Glenn Branca – The Ascension (1981)

James Brown – Live at the Apollo (1963)

Kate Bush – Hounds of Love (1985)

Can – Tago Mago (1971)

Captain Beefheart and His Magic Band – Trout Mask Replica (1969)

The Clash – London Calling (1979)

Cocteau Twins – Heaven or Las Vegas (1990)

Alice Coltrane – Journey in Satchidananda (1971)

John Coltrane – A Love Supreme: The Complete Masters (1965)

John Coltrane – The Olatunji Concert: The Last Live Recording (1967)

Elvis Costello & The Attractions – This Year’s Model (1978)

The Cure – Disintegration (1989)



D’Angelo – Voodoo (2000)

Miles Davis – Kind of Blue (1959)

Miles Davis – Sketches of Spain (1960)

Miles Davis – The Complete Birth of the Cool (1957)

De La Soul – 3 Feet High and Rising (1989)

The Dismemberment Plan – Emergency & I (1999)

DJ Shadow – Endtroducing… (1996)

Dr. Dre – The Chronic (1992)

Bob Dylan – Blood on the Tracks (1975)

Bob Dylan – The Bootleg Series – Vol. 4: Live 1966: The Royal Albert Hall Concert (1998)

Brian Eno – Another Green World (1975)

The Fall – This Nation’s Saving Grace (1985)

Fleetwood Mac – Rumours (1977)

Funkadelic – Maggot Brain (1971)

Serge Gainsbourg – Histoire de Melody Nelson (1971)

Galaxie 500 – On Fire (1989)

Ghostface Killah – Supreme Clientele (2000)

Glenn Gould – Bach: The Goldberg Variations (1955)

Grateful Dead – American Beauty (1970)



Guns N’ Roses – Appetite for Destruction (1987)

GZA – Liquid Swords: Chess Box Deluxe Edition (1995)

Herbie Hancock – Head Hunters (1973)

PJ Harvey – Rid of Me (1993)

Hole – Live Through This (1994)

J Dilla – Donuts (45 Box Set) (2006)

Michael Jackson – Off the Wall (1979)

Joy Division – Unknown Pleasures (1979)

Joy Division – Closer (1980)

Carole King – Tapestry (1971)

King Crimson – In the Court of the Crimson King (1969)

KISS – Alive! (1975)

Led Zeppelin – Led Zeppelin II (1969)

Led Zeppelin – Physical Graffiti (1975)

Metallica – Master of Puppets (1986)

Metallica – Ride the Lightning (1984)

Joni Mitchell – Blue (1971)

Joni Mitchell – Court and Spark (1974)

Joni Mitchell – The Hissing of Summer Lawns (1975)

Mobb Deep – The Infamous (1995)

Modest Mouse – The Lonesome Crowded West (1997)

Van Morrison – Astral Weeks (1968)

My Bloody Valentine – Isn’t Anything (1988)

Nas – Illmatic (1994)

Neutral Milk Hotel – In the Aeroplane Over the Sea (1998)

Nirvana – In Utero (1993)

Nirvana – Nevermind (1991)

Pavement – Crooked Rain – Crooked Rain: LA’s Desert Origins (1994)

Pavement – Quarantine the Past (2010)

Liz Phair – Girly-Sound to Guyville: The 25th Anniversary Box Set (1993)

Pink Floyd – Animals (1977)

The Pixies – Doolittle (1989)

Prince – 1999 (1982)

Prince – Dirty Mind (1980)

Prince – Sign o’ the Time (1987)

Prince / The Revolution – Purple Rain (1984)

Public Enemy – It Takes a Nation of Millions to Hold Us Back (1988)

Public Enemy – Fear of a Black Planet (1990)

Public Image Ltd – Metal Box (1979)

Otis Redding – Otis Blue: Otis Redding Sings Soul (1965)

The Notorious B.I.G. – Ready to Die (1994)

R.E.M. – Murmur (1983)

R.E.M. – Reckoning (1984)

Radiohead – The Bends (1995)

The Replacements – Let It Be (1984)

The Rolling Stones – Exile on Main St (1972)

The Rolling Stones – Sticky Fingers (1971)

Roxy Music – For Your Pleasure (1973)

Nina Simone – In Concert (1964)

Slint – Spiderland (1991)

The Smashing Pumpkins – Siamese Dream (1993)

The Smiths – Hatful of Hollow (1984)

The Smiths – The Queen Is Dead (1986)

Elliott Smith – Either/Or (1997)

Sonic Youth – Daydream Nation (1988)



The Stone Roses – The Stone Roses (1989)

Bruce Springsteen – Born to Run (1975)

Bruce Springsteen – Nebraska (1982)

Spiritualized – Ladies and Gentlemen We Are Floating in Space (1997)

Steely Dan – Aja (1977)

Talking Heads – Fear of Music (1979)

Talking Heads – Remain in the Light (1980)

Talk Talk – Laughing Stock (1991)

Talk Talk – Spirit of Eden (1988)

Television – Marquee Moon (1977)

Throbbing Gristle – 20 Jazz Funk Greats (1979)

Various Artists – No Thanks!: The 70s Punk Rebellion (2003)

The Velvet Underground – Loaded (1970)

The Velvet Underground – White Light/White Heat (1968)

Weezer – Pinkerton (1996)

Weezer – Weezer (Blue Album) (1994)

The Who – Odds & Sods (1974)

Wire – Pink Flag (1977)

Wire – Chairs Missing (1978)

Stevie Wonder – Songs in the Key of Life (1976)

X-Ray Spex – Germfree Adolescents (1978)

XTC – English Settlement (1982)

Neil Young – After the Gold Rush (1970)

Neil Young – Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere (1969)

Neil Young – Tonight’s the Night (1975)