FOR HEALTH REASONS ROGER WILL NOT BE WITH US ON THE LATAM LEG OF OUR SHOWS OF A LOST WORLD TOUR – WE ARE SURE YOU WILL JOIN WITH US IN WISHING HIM THE SPEEDIEST OF RECOVERIES – MIKE LORD WILL BE STEPPING IN TO PLAY KEYBOARDS 📷 @gaelleberi 2022 pic.twitter.com/eA3Xt7ViXW