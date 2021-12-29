Martin Scorsese formó parte de la nueva ola cinematográfica estadounidense que redefinió el cine del país para mejor, empujando nuevos límites y explorando el potencial del medio cinematográfico. A través de sus obras maestras, como ‘Taxi Driver’ y ‘Raging Bull’, Scorsese consiguió entrelazar destellos de una América desbordada por la suciedad de la modernidad.
Las películas de Scorsese han abordado diversos temas, desde estudios comparativos entre la institución del crimen y la corrupción del gobierno, hasta cuestiones de espiritualidad y fe. Tuvo como mentor nada más y nada menos que a John Cassavetes, otro pionero de la Nueva Ola Americana cuyo estilo de improvisación caló en la sensibilidad artística del joven Scorsese.
Defensor a ultranza del cine mundial, muy pocos cineastas han hecho tanto como Scorsese para dar a conocer las obras maestras del séptimo arte que se producen en los rincones más remotos del mundo. Siempre ha recordado la necesidad de la alfabetización visual, afirmando que la historia del cine es demasiado importante para ser ignorada y olvidada.
Por ello, ha sido criticado por espectadores más jóvenes porque no entienden por qué no puede apreciar las películas de Marvel en lugar de seguir hablando de los westerns de John Ford. Sin embargo, el veterano autor advierte de la dirección que está tomando el mercado porque sólo significa la lenta muerte del cine independiente moderno.
Ávido cinéfilo que se sumergió en el mundo de la cinematografía desde muy joven, los conocimientos de Scorsese sobre la historia del cine no tienen parangón. Por eso acabó seleccionando 125 de sus películas favoritas cuando otros directores se conformaban con una selección de 10.
A continuación te compartimos las 125 películas favoritas de Martin Scorsese:
- The Infernal Cakewalk (1903)
- Secrets of the Soul (1912)
- The Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse (1921)
- Nosferatu (1922)
- Dr. Mabuse the Gambler (1922)
- Metropolis (1927)
- Napoleon (1927)
- The Power and the Glory (1933)
- It Happened One Night (1934)
- Mr. Deeds Goes to Town (1936)
- La Grande Illusion (1937)
- Mr. Smith Goes to Washington (1939)
- Stagecoach (1939)
- The Roaring Twenties (1939)
- The Rules Of The Game (1939)
- Citizen Kane (1941)
- How Green Was My Valley (1941)
- Sullivan’s Travels (1941)
- Cat People (1942)
- Arsenic and Old Lace (1944)
- Rome, Open City (1945)
- Children Of Paradise (1945)
- Duel in the Sun (1946)
- Gilda (1946)
- A Matter of Life and Death (1946)
- Paisan (1946)
- Beauty & The Beast (1946)
- The Lady From Shanghai (1947)
- T-Men (1947)
- I Walk Alone (1947)
- The Red Shoes (1948)
- Germany Year Zero (1948)
- Force of Evil (1948)
- La Terra Trema (1948)
- Macbeth (1948)
- Raw Deal (1948)
- Bicycle Thieves (1948)
- Caught (1949)
- The Third Man (1949)
- Stromboli (1950)
- The Flowers of St. Francis (1950)
- Gun Crazy (1950)
- Night and the City (1950)
- An American in Paris (1951)
- The River (1951)
- Ace in the Hole (1951)
- The Magic Box (1951)
- The Bad and the Beautiful (1952)
- Europa ’51 (1952)
- Othello (1952)
- Umberto D. (1952)
- Ikiru (1952)
- The Band Wagon (1953)
- House of Wax (1953)
- Julius Caesar (1953)
- Pickup on South Street (1953)
- Ugetsu (1953)
- Tokyo Story (1953)
- Dial M for Murder (1954)
- Journey to Italy (1954)
- Senso (1954)
- Seven Samurai (1954)
- Sansho the Bailiff (1954)
- All that Heaven Allows (1955)
- Kiss Me Deadly (1955)
- The Searchers (1956)
- Forty Guns (1957)
- Sweet Smell of Success (1957)
- Some Came Running (1958)
- Touch of Evil (1958)
- Vertigo (1958)
- Ashes and Diamonds (1958)
- Big Deal On Madonna Street (1958)
- Shadows (1959)
- The 400 Blows (1959)
- Peeping Tom (1960)
- Rocco and His Brothers (1960)
- Shoot the Piano Player (1960)
- Breathless (1960)
- L’Avventura (1960)
- The Hustler (1961)
- One, Two, Three (1961)
- Cape Fear (1962)
- The Trial (1962)
- Two Weeks in Another Town (1962)
- Salvatore Giuliano (1962)
- Il Sorpasso (1962)
- America, America (1963)
- Jason and the Argonauts (1963)
- The Leopard (1963)
- Shock Corridor (1963)
- High and Low (1963)
- 8½ (1963)
- The Fall of the Roman Empire (1964)
- Band of Outsiders (1964)
- Before the Revolution (1964)
- The Rise of Louis XIV (1966)
- Blow-Up (1966)
- Weekend (1967)
- Faces (1968)
- 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968)
- Death by Hanging (1968)
- Midnight Cowboy (1969)
- The Butcher (1970)
- M*A*S*H (1970)
- The American Friend (1970)
- Klute (1971)
- McCabe & Mrs. Miller (1971)
- The Merchant of Four Seasons (1971)
- The Godfather (1972)
- Aguirre, the Wrath of God (1972)
- The Conversation (1974)
- Ali: Fear Eats The Soul (1974)
- The Enigma of Kaspar Hauser (1974)
- The Messiah (1975)
- Nashville (1975)
- Kings of the Road (1976)
- Apocalypse Now (1979)
- The Marriage of Maria Braun (1979)
- Health (1980)
- Heaven’s Gate (1980)
- Mishima (1985)
- Born on the Fourth of July (1989)
- Do the Right Thing (1989)
- The Player (1992)
Si has llegado hasta el final de esta lista, probablemente sea evidente que la biblioteca mental de películas de Scorsese es extremadamente intimidante. Una mezcla ecléctica de algunas de las obras maestras definitivas del siglo XX; Scorsese ha conseguido seleccionar las películas esenciales que hay que ver para comprender mejor la historia del cine.
A pesar de esta enorme lista, el cineasta tiene unas cuantas favoritas entre todas estas brillantes e importantes obras. Cuando se le pidió que seleccionara sólo cinco, el autor eligió a regañadientes:
The Searchers (1956)
‘Citizane Kane’ (1941)
‘The Red Shoes’ (1948)