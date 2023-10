At one point Black Panther, Captain Marvel, and Spider-Man were set up as the new faces of the MCU:



"[Chadwick Boseman] told me the story about how on the set of Endgame, he and Brie Larson and Tom Holland sat around and talked about how they were the future of Marvel and how… https://t.co/SFxpGalcOn pic.twitter.com/aEcWtLSJ8o