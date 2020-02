View this post on Instagram

Here’s the album.. thank you for waiting .. it’s called Earth and it’s coming out on April 17 in time for Summer.. you can preorder now at eobmusic.com⁠⠀ Thank you to all the incredible musicians who helped me and the people who put it together in the studio.. it was a proper journey getting here.. Recorded in Wales and London.. Phew we made it!!⁠⠀ Also yours today, a new track from the album ’Shangri-La’… listen and watch on YouTube