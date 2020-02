View this post on Instagram

Life’s so strange. Today is the day of my album announcement and I’m on a train to see my dad who’s spent the last two days in intensive care. I was supposed to be in LA to promote the album this week but decided to be with family instead. When I started making this record all I could think about was the impermanence of life, that I had to do this before it’s too late, and here I am now sitting on a train telling you that my album is coming and it’s called TO LOVE IS TO LIVE. Today those words resonate more than ever. There isn’t really anything else in life is it? only love, only love will remain | | | TO LOVE IS TO LIVE is coming out on the 8th of May. New song ‘Flower’ from the album is out now. Link in bio. | | | Artwork and creative design by the brilliant @hingstonstudio | | | #ToLoveistoLive