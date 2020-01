View this post on Instagram

Together, from January to November 2019, we rescued 2,729 people from slavery and violence. For these people, this year was a year of hope- a fresh start. This was the year they found the joy of freedom, security and safety. Tonight, we hope YOU know how much YOUR support has changed their lives. In 2020, the same can be true for thousands more. Together, we can end slavery in our lifetime. *statistics are from January to November #slavery #humantrafficking #humantraffickingawareness #untilallarefree #modernslavery