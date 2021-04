The ONE, the only, Kirk Hammett's "One" guitar!



Kirk Hammett's ESP 400 Series Natural Solid Body Electric Guitar – Used in the Metallica 'One' Music Video



April 11 Guitars and Musical Instruments Signature Event, No. 7249 #HeritageAuctions #KirkHammett https://t.co/p6WJYI2BZm pic.twitter.com/hbEc3awwJI