Los High Flying Birds de Noel Gallagher publicarán un nuevo álbum de Grandes Éxitos, para celebrar una década como banda.

Back The Way We Came: Vol 1 (2011-2021) saldrá a la venta el 11 de junio a través de Sour Mash Records, e incluye dos canciones totalmente nuevas. La primera de ellas, “We’re On Our Way Now”, ya está disponible a través de plataformas digitales. Sobre el hito, el mayor de los Gallagher dijo:

¿10 años de Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds? ¡Caray! … ¡Sólo piensen en todas las cosas que PODRÍA haber hecho en ese tiempo! El título se me ocurrió una tarde, en la mesa de la cocina. Es un dicho, ¿no?: ‘Volver por donde hemos venido’. La verdad es que me pareció un título estupendo. Por eso tiene el vol. 1. Porque si hay otro, ¡no se me ocurre otro título!”

“10 years of Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds?? Blimey! … Just think of all the things I COULD have done in that time!!” (NG)

Escucha “We’re On Our Way Now”, mira el tráiler del nuevo álbum y consulta el tracklist de Back The Way We Came: Vol 1 (2011-2021) a continuación.

El disco recopilatorio está disponible para pre-ordenar por aquí, y viene en formatos 2CD, Deluxe 3CD, Double Heavyweight LP, con una edición especial que estará disponible como parte del Record Store Day 2021 el próximo 12 de junio.

Disco 1

Everybody’s On The Run The Death Of You And Me AKA … What A Life! If I Had A Gun … In The Heat Of The Moment Riverman Lock All The Doors The Dying Of The Light Ballad Of The Mighty I We’re On Our Way Now

Disco 2

Black Star Dancing Holy Mountain (Remastered) A Dream Is All I Need To Get By This Is The Place It’s A Beautiful World Blue Moon Rising Dead In The Water (Live At RTÉ 2FM Studios, Dublin) Flying On The Ground

Disco Bonus