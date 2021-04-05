En la era del streaming, en donde el formato físico se vuelve cada vez más y más raro; quizás pocos sean los afortunados que entre sus manos han sostenido uno de los discos de ‘NOW That’s What I Call Music’.

Se trata de una serie de álbumes recopilatorios de varios artistas lanzados en el Reino Unido e Irlanda por Sony Music y Universal Music en 1983. La serie spin-off arrancó para otros países el año siguiente, comenzando con Sudáfrica. Muchos otros pronto siguieron en regiones de todo el mundo, expandiéndose a Asia en 1995 y luego a los Estados Unidos en 1998.

Desde entonces, sigiloso entre los populares lanzamientos internacionales, ‘NOW That’s What I Call Music’ ha continuado editando materiales recopilatorios y actualmente ostenta una impresionante discografía que cubre todos los géneros imaginados, desde el dance y el reggae, pasando por el rock, pop y hasta música de Disney.

Apelando a esta versatilidad, resulta que la serie ha considerado una muy necesaria compilación titulada ‘NOW That’s What I Call Dad Rock’ que, como su nombre lo indica, cubre canciones que muy probablemente atraigan a los padres de familia 👨🏻.

Se trata de un disco triple de 59 canciones, que ofrece canciones tanto para los papás experimentados de los ochenta y noventa, como para aquellos de reciente inclusión al gremio. Hay géneros y motivos para todos los gustos, desde Queen, The Rolling Stones y U2, hasta Blink-182, Primal Scream y Sum 41.

Lograr una lista de canciones que atraigan a los papás a lo largo de 40 años es una hazaña extrañamente impresionante, que vale la pena compartir con el mundo. Aquí está la lista completa de temas, brillante por su falta de sentido en enfoque curatorial:

1. Queen – “We Will Rock You”

2. The Rolling Stones – “Start Me Up”

3. U2 – “With or Without You”

4. Bon Jovi – “Livin’ on a Prayer”

5. Imagine Dragons – “Radioactive”

6. The Killers – “Mr. Brightside”

7. Stereophonics – “Dakota”

8. Hozier – “Take Me to Church”

9. Nickelback – “Rockstar”

10. Lynyrd Skynyrd – “Sweet Home Alabama”

11. Boston – “More Than a Feeling”

12. Blue Oyster Cult – “(Don’t Fear) The Reaper”

13. Meat Loaf – “Bat Out of Hell”

14. Motorhead – “Ace of Spades”

15. The Clash – “Should I Stay or Should I Go”

16. The Jam – “Town Called Malice”

17. Spin Doctors – “Two Princes”

18. Scouting for Girls – “She’s So Lovely”

19. The Fratellis – “Chelsea Dagger”

20. Primal Scream – “Rocks”

21. Toto – “Africa”

22. Simple Minds – “Don’t You (Forget About Me)”

23. The La’s – “There She Goes”

24. The Stone Roses – “I Wanna Be Adored”

25. Keane – “Everybody’s Changing”

26. The Fray – “How to Save a Life”

27. James Bay – “Hold Back the River”

28. The Lumineers – “Ho Hey”

29. Free – “All Right Now”

30. Deep Purple – “Smoke on the Water”

31. Iggy and the Stooges – “Search and Destroy”

32. Lenny Kravitz – “Are You Gonna Go My Way”

33. RUN-DMC feat. Aerosmith – “Walk This Way”

34. Beastie Boys – “(You Gotta) Fight for Your Right (To Party)”

35. Fountains of Wayne – “Stacy’s Mom”

36. Feeder – “Buck Rogers”

37. Blink-182 – “All the Small Things”

38. Kiss – “Crazy Crazy Nights”

39. Robert Palmer – “Addicted to Love”

40. Europe – “The Final Countdown”

41. Wheatus – “Teenage Dirtbag”

42. MGMT – “Kids”

43. Sum 41 – “In Too Deep

44. Razorlight – “America”

45. Avril Lavigne – “Complicated”

46. Natalie Imbruglia – “Torn”

47. The 1975 – “The Sound”

48. Bastille – “Pompeii”

49. The Kooks – “Naive”

50. Deep Blue Somethings – “Breakfast at Tiffany’s”

51. Bachman-Turner Overdrive – “You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet”

52. Eric Clapton – “I Shot the Sheriff”

53. REO Speedwagon – “Can’t Fight This Feeling”

54. Rod Stewart – “Maggie May”

55. ZZ Top – “Sharp Dressed Man”

56. Steppenwolf – “Born to Be Wild”

57. Whitesnake – “Here I Go Again ’87”

58. Survivor – “Eye of the Tiger”

59. Roxy Music – “Love Is the Drug”