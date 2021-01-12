En un inesperado giro, Netflix pareció haber utilizado el apocalíptico y parado 2020 para adelantarse en varias cuestiones de producción que aparentemente quedaron pendientes de 2019.
Hoy, tal y como lo reporta Nerdist, la gigantesca plataforma de streaming ha anunciado que durante todo 2021 estarán estrenando una película original por semana. Esto se debe a la enorme cantidad de producciones in-house que se financiaron de manera independiente durante 2020, además de todos los demás trabajo que sí formaban parte de la planeación anual de la plataforma en 2019.
La razón de liberar tanto material es debido a las pésimas proyecciones de apertura que existen a nivel global entorno al Coronavirus.
Ningún semáforo parece apuntar a colocarse en verde y es posible que los cines se mantengan cerrados, así que Netflix y diferentes estudios y productoras están conscientes de que todo tiene que ser apostado en streaming.
¿Quieren saber qué sigue? ¡Acá está lo que 2021 tiene preparado!
ACCIÓN
Army of the Dead
Awake
Kate
Outside the Wire (January 15)
Red Notice
Sweet Girl
HORROR
Fear Street Trilogy
No One Gets Out Alive
There’s Someone Inside Your House
Things Heard and Seen
THRILLER
Blood Red Sky
Beckett
Escape from Spiderhead
Intrusion
Munich
O2
Night Teeth
The Swarm
The Woman in the Window
SCI-FI
Stowaway
ROMANCE
A Castle For Christmas
Fuimos Canciones
Kissing Booth 3
Love Hard
The Last Letter from Your Lover
The Princess Switch 3
To All The Boys: Always and Forever
Untitled Alicia Keys Rom-Com
DRAMA
Beauty
Blonde
Bombay Rose
Bruised
Concrete Cowboy
Fever Dream
Malcolm & Marie (February 5)
Monster
Penguin Bloom (January 27)
Pieces of a Woman (January 7)
The Dig (January 29)
The Guilty
The Hand of God
The Power of the Dog
The Starling
The White Tiger (January 22)
Unt. Alexandre Moratto Film
Unt. Graham King
ESTILO WESTERN
The Harder They Fall
COMEDIA
8 Rue de l’Humanité
Afterlife of the Party
Bad Trip
Don’t Look Up
Double Dad
I Care A Lot (February 19)
Moxie (March 3)
The Last Mercenary
Thunder Force
PARA TODA LA FAMILIA
A Boy Called Christmas
A Winter’s Tale from Shaun the Sheep
Back to the Outback
Finding ‘Ohana (January 29)
Nightbooks
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Robin Robin
Skater Girl
The Loud House Movie
Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans
Wish Dragon
YES DAY (March 12)
MUSICALES
A Week Away
tick, tick…BOOM
