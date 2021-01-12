En un inesperado giro, Netflix pareció haber utilizado el apocalíptico y parado 2020 para adelantarse en varias cuestiones de producción que aparentemente quedaron pendientes de 2019.

Hoy, tal y como lo reporta Nerdist, la gigantesca plataforma de streaming ha anunciado que durante todo 2021 estarán estrenando una película original por semana. Esto se debe a la enorme cantidad de producciones in-house que se financiaron de manera independiente durante 2020, además de todos los demás trabajo que sí formaban parte de la planeación anual de la plataforma en 2019.

La razón de liberar tanto material es debido a las pésimas proyecciones de apertura que existen a nivel global entorno al Coronavirus.

Ningún semáforo parece apuntar a colocarse en verde y es posible que los cines se mantengan cerrados, así que Netflix y diferentes estudios y productoras están conscientes de que todo tiene que ser apostado en streaming.

¿Quieren saber qué sigue? ¡Acá está lo que 2021 tiene preparado!

ACCIÓN

Army of the Dead

Awake

Kate

Outside the Wire (January 15)

Red Notice

Sweet Girl

HORROR



Fear Street Trilogy

No One Gets Out Alive

There’s Someone Inside Your House

Things Heard and Seen

THRILLER



Blood Red Sky

Beckett

Escape from Spiderhead

Intrusion

Munich

O2

Night Teeth

The Swarm

The Woman in the Window

SCI-FI

Stowaway

ROMANCE

A Castle For Christmas

Fuimos Canciones

Kissing Booth 3

Love Hard

The Last Letter from Your Lover

The Princess Switch 3

To All The Boys: Always and Forever

Untitled Alicia Keys Rom-Com

DRAMA



Beauty

Blonde

Bombay Rose

Bruised

Concrete Cowboy

Fever Dream

Malcolm & Marie (February 5)

Monster

Penguin Bloom (January 27)

Pieces of a Woman (January 7)

The Dig (January 29)

The Guilty

The Hand of God

The Power of the Dog

The Starling

The White Tiger (January 22)

Unt. Alexandre Moratto Film

Unt. Graham King

ESTILO WESTERN



The Harder They Fall

COMEDIA

8 Rue de l’Humanité

Afterlife of the Party

Bad Trip

Don’t Look Up

Double Dad

I Care A Lot (February 19)

Moxie (March 3)

The Last Mercenary

Thunder Force

PARA TODA LA FAMILIA

A Boy Called Christmas

A Winter’s Tale from Shaun the Sheep

Back to the Outback

Finding ‘Ohana (January 29)

Nightbooks

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Robin Robin

Skater Girl

The Loud House Movie

Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans

Wish Dragon

YES DAY (March 12)

MUSICALES



A Week Away

tick, tick…BOOM