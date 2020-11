Pre-orders for The Legend of Zelda™: Breath of the Wild – Link (Exclusive Edition) statue are now OPEN! Secure your very own website-exclusive edition today! https://t.co/NWCEp4CvEo#First4Figures #Nintendo #TheLegendofZelda #BreathoftheWild #Link #Zelda #videogames #gaming pic.twitter.com/qaQnKeq6Fz