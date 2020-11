Live from @theroxy!!! 🤘

Saturday, November 14th

TICKETS ON SALE NOW!!! https://t.co/AdA7r7ssIT



Brought to you in part by the good people at @CoorsLight.



A portion of proceeds will go to @SweetRelief.



GET TICKETS: https://t.co/AdA7r7ssIT pic.twitter.com/aPFqovYy8d