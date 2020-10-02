Fue en agosto de 1981 cuando la señal de MTV debutó en la pantalla chica, inaugurando toda una era -que perduraría un par de décadas más- para la música grabada; pues además de implementar transmisiones las 24 horas, también popularizó uno de los productos más solicitados por los fanáticos del mundo (aún hoy en día): Videos musicales.
Es común escuchar decir a la gente que la época dorada de MTV fue en la década de los noventa; y es que además de transmitir programas como Daria, Celebrity Deathmatch o Beavis & Butt-Head, el canal ofrecía los videos más populares del momento, que variaban del rock, al pop y al rap.
En 1999, MTV lanzó el conteo de los ‘100 Mejores Videos Musicales de la Historia’ con motivo de su aniversario número 25. Fue una emocionante cuenta regresiva hasta la primera posición. El espacio fue conducido por Daisy Fuentes, una de las primeras VJ de MTV Latinoamérica.
En aquel entonces, Michael Jackson, Madonna y Nirvana se quedaron con los puestos de honor. El rey del pop por su siempre imitado pero jamás igualado cortometraje para “Thriller” ganó el 1er lugar; seguido por el icónico video de Madonna para “Vogue”. La tercera posición rompe un posible tricampeonato pop, pues es ocupada por Nirvana y “Smells Like Teen Spirit”.
Conoce el listado completo a continuación.
- 100. “Basket Case” – Green Day
- 99. “Parents Just Don’t Understand” – DJ Jazzy Jeff & Fresh Prince
- 98. “Everybody Hurts” – R.E.M.
- 97. “Don’t You Want Me” – Human League
- 96. “Bastards of Young” – The Replacements
- 95. “Faith” – George Michael
- 94. “Gone Till November” – Wyclef Jean
- 93. “Sunday Bloody Sunday” – U2
- 92. “Going Back to Cali” – L.L. Cool. J.
- 91. “1999” – Prince
- 90. “Are You Gonna Go My Way” – Lenny Kravitz
- 89. “Don’t Let’s Start” – They Might Be Giants
- 88. “Love Will Never Do (Without You)” – Janet Jackson
- 87. “Firestarter” – The Prodigy
- 86. “Cradle of Love” – Billy Idol
- 85. “Don’t Come Around Here No More” – Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers
- 84. “I’ll Be There For You” – Method Man & Mary J. Blige
- 83. “Cry” – Godley & Creme
- 82. “Pour Some Sugar On Me” – Def Leppard
- 81. “We’re Not Gonna Take It” – Twisted Sister
- 80. “Close To Me” – The Cure
- 79. “Criminal” – Fiona Apple
- 78. “Goody Two Shoes” – Adam Ant
- 77. “Fake Plastic Trees” – Radiohead
- 76. “Whip It” – Devo
- 75. “Fight The Power” – Public Enemy
- 74. “Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now)” – C+C Music Factory
- 73. “Do They Know It’s Christmas?” – Band Aid
- 72. “Setting Sun” – The Chemical Brothers
- 71. “U Can’t Touch This” – MC Hammer
- 70. “True Faith” – New Order
- 69. “1979” – The Smashing Pumpkins
- 68. “Girls On Film” – Duran Duran
- 67. “The Boys of Summer” – Don Henley
- 66. “(You Gotta) Fight for your Right (To Party!)” – Beastie Boys
- 65. “Stupid Girl” – Garbage
- 64. “Loser” – Beck
- 63. “Wild Thing” – Tone-Loc
- 62. “Where The Streets Have No Name” – U2
- 61. “Right Now” – Van Halen
- 60. “Voices Carry” – Til’ Tuesday
- 59. “My Lovin’ (You’re Never Gonna Get It)” – En Vogue
- 58. “Ashes To Ashes” – David Bowie
- 57. “It’s Oh So Quiet” – Björk
- 56. “Enter Sandman” – Metallica
- 55. “Just A Gigolo/ I Ain’t Got Nobody” – David Lee Roth
- 54. “The Beautiful People” – Marilyn Manson
- 53. “Our House” – Madness
- 52. “Everything is Everything” – Lauryn Hill
- 51. “Twilight Zone” – Golden Earring
- 50. “Lucky Star” – Madonna
- 49. “Straight Up” – Paula Abdul
- 48. “Janie’s Got A Gun” – Aerosmith
- 47. “Once in a Lifetime” – Talking Heads
- 46. “Praise You” – Fatboy Slim
- 45. “November Rain” – Guns N’ Roses
- 44. “Rhythm Nation” – Janet Jackson
- 43. “Gimme All Your Lovin'” – ZZ Top
- 42. “Ironic” – Alanis Morrisette
- 41. “Wanted Dead or Alive” – Bon Jovi
- 40. “Waterfalls” – TLC
- 39. “Girls Just Want To Have Fun” – Cyndi Lauper
- 38. “One” – Metallica
- 37. “Bittersweet Symphony” – The Verve
- 36. “Give it Away” – Red Hot Chili Peppers
- 35. “Billie Jean” – Michael Jackson
- 34. “Nothing Compares 2 U” – Sinead O’Connor
- 33. “Jump” – Van Halen
- 32. “Nuthin’ But a ‘G’ Thang” – Dr. Dre with Snoop Doggy Dogg
- 31. “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)” – Eurythmics
- 30. “Freak on a Leash” – Korn
- 29. “Money for Nothing'” – Dire Straits
- 28. “Rockit” – Herbie Hancock
- 27. “Mama Said Knock You Out” – L.L. Cool J.
- 26. “Welcome to the Jungle” – Guns N’ Roses
- 25. “You Might Think” – The Cars
- 24. “Virtual Insanity” – Jamiroquai
- 23. “No Money, Mo Problems” – The Notorious B.I.G.
- 22. “No Rain” – Blind Melon
- 21. “I Need You Tonight/ Mediate” – INXS
- 20. “Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Can See” – Busta Rhymes
- 19. “Jeremy” – Pearl Jam
- 18. “Freedom” – George Michael
- 17. “Closer” – Nine Inch Nails
- 16. “Every Breath You Take” – The Police
- 15. “The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)” – Missy Elliott
- 14. “Take on Me” – a-ha
- 13. “Losing My Religion” – R.E.M.
- 12. “Beat It” – Michael Jackson
- 11. “Hungry Like The Wolf” – Duran Duran
10. “Express Yourself” – Madonna
09. “California Love” – 2Pac & Dr. Dre
08. “Addicted to Love” – Robert Palmer
07. “Sabotage” – Beastie Boys
06. “Sweet Child O’ Mine” – Guns N’ Roses
05. “Walk This Way” – Run-D.M.C.
04. “Sledgehammer” – Peter Gabriel
03. “Smells Like Teen Spirit” – Nirvana
02. “Vogue” – Madonna
01. “Thriller” – Michael Jackson
