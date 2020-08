View this post on Instagram

Tim Allen and Richard Karn are uniting as hosts of an unscripted series on the History channel called “Assembly Required.” The network has issued a 10-episode order for the series, which is described as a competition series that is sounding the call for those with a can-do attitude to take back their sense of purpose and awaken their inner builder. #TimAllen #RichardKarn #History #AssemblyRequired #americancraftsman #homeimprovement #timtaylor #tooltime #alborland #historychannel