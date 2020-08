Our White Pony 20th anniversary celebration continues with another Deftones x @BelchingBeaver collaboration. This #WhitePony Double Dry Hopped IPA will be released on Friday, August 28, for a limited time.



U.S. availability: AK, AZ, CA, HI, ID, NE, NV, MN, OR, WA, WI pic.twitter.com/fvTnQnGa5i