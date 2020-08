On the weekend that @OfficialRandL was due to take place, you'll be able to relive past sets on @bbciplayer & @BBCSounds! 🙌



Artists include:@the1975 @AnneMarie @BiffyClyro@billieeilish @charli_xcx@ENTERSHIKARI @muse

+ many more!



More info: https://t.co/Zk0CKHPF6X pic.twitter.com/BIXCtMIWrq