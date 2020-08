View this post on Instagram

final date added to the björk orkestral @ reykjavík’s harpa hall : 29th august 2020⁣ ⁣ thank you so much ! we have now sold out the tickets to the first three reykjavik shows and tickets to the fourth date will be available from friday ⁣ ⁣ each performance will also be streamed as a ticketed one-off live event, showcasing different arrangements from björk’s archive and honouring the 100 plus icelandic musicians who have worked with björk across her career⁣ ⁣ {ticket link in bio}