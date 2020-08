Parlophone has announced the 3rd in a series of 3 digital live releases from the 90s. DAVID BOWIE SOMETHING IN THE AIR (LIVE PARIS 99) is available to stream from 14th August. DRIVE-IN SATURDAY available 7th August: https://t.co/3UnDIjPHjd Read PR here: https://t.co/cxEUzOlEus pic.twitter.com/qvEfAHaYKh