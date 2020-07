View this post on Instagram

Album: Quarantine At El Ganzo Artist: Sebastian Maschat & Erlend Øye Artwork: Clara Cebrian Label: Bubbles Records Length: 45 minutes Tracklist: Wipeout Wedding Song On Lovers Lane Price Within A Dream Butterflies Dharma Only Just Begun Magic Used To Happen Bad Influence Distant Lover Quarantime Credits Keycard. Release date: 31st July 2020