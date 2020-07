View this post on Instagram

You can win the original Yellow Rain Coat and the original St. Christophers Pendant from Dark! Worn and loved by @lisa.vicari and me. And the best thing is: you’re doing it for a good cause. LOS FÜR LESBOS 24 artists donate personal objects which can be won by buying a lottery ticket. 80% of the entire proceeds go to the foundation fund Civil Sea Rescue and 20% to Civilfleet. Every Euro donated corresponds to one lottery ticket. The campaign runs from 22.07.2020 from 12 noon until 20.08.2020 until 12 noon. // link in Bio! And thank you so much @volker.bruch for initiating this campaign. #LosForLesbos #LeaveNoOneBehind