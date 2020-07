View this post on Instagram

We are gutted to announce the cancellation of our upcoming drive-in shows. Sadly, all of Live Nations scheduled live at the drive-in shows have been cancelled due to the reasons below. We can only hope that we can find a way to rock with you all in the near future. All ticket holders will be fully refunded. Please see below a statement from Live Nation. Promoter statement: “The Live From The Drive In concert series will no longer proceed as planned this summer. We received huge support from artists, the live music production contractors, our headline sponsor Utilita along with our other partners, and of course you, the fans. However the latest developments regarding localised lockdowns mean it has become impossible for us to continue with the series with any confidence. We thank everyone for their support and eagerly await a time when we can watch live music together again. Full refunds will be issued directly to all ticket holders within the next 7 days.”