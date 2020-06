View this post on Instagram

Björk will be performing 3 special matinee performances in association with Iceland Airwaves, which will be live-streamed online and raise money for domestic women’s charities worldwide.⠀ ⠀ With Iceland now reopening after the COVID-19 pandemic, the shows will take place with a live audience at Reykjavík’s Harpa Hall on the 9th, 15th and 23rd August 2020.⠀ ⠀ Read more: icelandairwaves.is/bjork⠀(link in bio) Sign up for the pre-sale: icelandairwaves.is/newsletter⠀ ⠀ @bjork