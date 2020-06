View this post on Instagram

Ian Holm, the versatile actor who played everything from androids to hobbits via Harold Pinter and King Lear, has died in London aged 88. “It is with great sadness that the actor Sir Ian Holm CBE passed away this morning at the age of 88,” his agents said. “He died peacefully in hospital, with his family and carer,” adding that his illness was Parkinson’s related. “Charming, kind and ferociously talented, we will miss him hugely.” Holm, who won a Bafta and was nominated for an Oscar for his role as maverick athletics coach Sam Mussabini in the 1981 film Chariots of Fire, may have looked destined for a career in colourful supporting roles on screen – especially after quitting the theatre in 1976 after a severe case of stage fright – but he found a new generation of admirers after being cast as Bilbo Baggins in the blockbusting Lord of the Rings trilogy. He is survived by his fourth wife, Sophie de Stempel, and five children from previous relationships, as well as his third wife, the actor Penelope Wilton.