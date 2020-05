View this post on Instagram

We wanted to share something personal and universal. A feeling of home, safety, insecurities, and love. That we are in this time together. All of us, doing what we can to be our best – even during hard times. Our home video for our version of "(What's So Funny 'Bout) Peace, Love and Understanding?" is out now. Link in story. Xo Directed by @hello_gambles @matthelders @zachary_dawes @jhobabyduck @queensofthestoneage