On May 18th 2015, we performed every single track recorded & released by @officialjoydivision live at Ian Curtis’s local church in his hometown of Macclesfield – a 3 and a half hour show with a 49 song setlist – celebrating his life & work on the 35th anniversary of his passing. On May 18th 2020, to mark the upcoming 40th anniversary & to make up for not being able to play live this week, we will be streaming this entire show on the Joy Division @youtube channel for 24 hours only from 12pm BST. The stream will be free to watch but we are encouraging all fans to make a donation to the @epilepsysociety if possible, who we are proud to be supporting once again. We hope you’ll all enjoy reliving this very special night with us. Follow along & let us know your thoughts by using the hashtag #SoThisIsPermanent. #peterhook #peterhookandthelight #peterhook_thelight #iancurtis #joydivision #unknownpleasures #closer #live #stream #livestream #streaming #may18th #40thanniversary #christchurch #macclesfield #uk #hooky #bass #sothisispermanent