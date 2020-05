View this post on Instagram

I started @blink182 when I was 16, and it has been such a wonderful blessing throughout my entire life. I am so lucky to have had this, even when I’ve desired to tackle different artistic projects and challenges; and also some ambitious humanitarian work through @tothestarsacademy. It has given me every opportunity I have ever had, and gifted me some legendary friendships that I still have to this very day. @markhoppus @travisbarker