~ A little Tutorial share 🎸 Dressing room guitar lesson of the last verse in #Pneuma 🧿 made for my guitar friend & supporter @axeofcreation while we were on tour ( hmm …I can’t remember where we were…😄) • 440 D dropped on the #nomad • Justin stays on the original riff so there are some nice little conflicting moments between the 2 parts. *Not difficult to play but it’s very satisfying 🤘🏽 #tool #FearInoculum @toolmusic