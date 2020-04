Ryuichi Sakamoto: Improvisation for Sonic Cure



The full performance will be available on Ryuichi's YouTube channel tonight at 7:30pm EST:https://t.co/akZNQ18jJl



The performance was originally broadcast on Feb. 29, 2020, by @UCCA798 x @KuaishouVideos #skmtnews #staysafe pic.twitter.com/3NoBiLzapA