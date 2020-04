View this post on Instagram

Amoeba is a place where music fans of all ages and backgrounds find community and music reigns supreme. We have weathered many storms since we opened our first store 30 years ago in Berkeley, CA, but we don’t know that we can get through COVID-19. Our stores have been closed since mid-March and must remain closed indefinitely. So we are humbly asking for your help. The funds raised from this GoFundMe campaign will go directly to help with our immediate future and take care of our staff of over 400; to allow Amoeba to continue. You have supported us all these years and we are forever grateful. If you can let others know about this campaign, that would be deeply appreciated as well. ❤️💛 . The GoFundMe link is in our bio or go here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/amoeba-music-needs-help-to-survive