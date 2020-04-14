The Streets, el proyecto de hip hop del inglés Mike Skinner, anunció hoy su primer lanzamiento en forma desde que publicó su último álbum de estudio, Computers and Blues, en 2011, ¡hace nueve años!

El nuevo lanzamiento de The Streets será más que nada un mixtape el cual destaca por sus interesantes colaboraciones con grandes nombres como IDLES, Rob Harvey y, ¡Tame Impala! Entre otros, claro.

Y para muestra, un botón. Junto con el anuncio de su nuevo mixtape, The Streets ha compartido su nueva canción con Tame Impala, titulada “Call My Phone Thinking I’m Doing Nothing Better”, la cual puedes escuchar a continuación.

Por cierto, el nuevo mixtape The Streets se titula None Of Us Are Getting Out Of This Life Alive y saldrá el próximo 10 de julio a través de Island Records.

Tracklist de None Of Us Are Getting Out Of This Life Alive: