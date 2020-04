View this post on Instagram

From his basement jam room, @frankieromustdie of @mychemicalromance gives a tutorial on his guitar parts for their songs “Ghost of You” and “Welcome to the Black Parade.” Be on the lookout for new Artist Check-Ins coming soon. For each artist that participates in a Fender Check-In, we are making a donation to @musicares who has set up a COVID-19 relief fund to support creators affected during this time.