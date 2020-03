View this post on Instagram

Music For Silence Is out everywhere now Link in bio This record was deeply cathartic process for me. I was in a really bad place with myself. I thought id broken something inside my chest and all I wanted to do was get as far away from everything as possible. It felt like a split stone. I found an old empty church and slept there for a week with a piano and the pigeons in the rafters. I played all day each day and recorded all of it. I didn’t have the words but my hands and that space helped me work it out. Like kneading dough. These recordings healed me and I wanted to share them in the hope some of that healing might pass on to a listener. Everything is so dense these days Its important to take some spiritual rest when you can.