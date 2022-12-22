Los nominados para la siguiente entrega de los Premios Oscar 2023, ya comienzan a surcar por el internet y The Weeknd, Lady Gaga, LCD Soundsystem entre otros, van decididos por el premio.

Tal y como Fader reporta, entre los nominados se encuentra nada más y nada menos que Rihanna, quien luego de haber lanzado “Lift Me Up” para ‘Wakanda Forever’, no sólo regresó a la música de una manera imponente, sino además completamente sentimental considerando que toda la película y el soundtrack, fue un tributo a Chadwick Boseman, quien falleciera en agosto del 2020 y dejara un hueco gigante en el corazón de los fans de Marvel.

Pero junta a ella, la lista es larga. Los siguientes nominados son The Weeknd con “Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)” en ‘Avatar: The Way of the Water‘; Taylor Swift con “Carolina” para ‘Where the Crawdads Sing‘; Son Lux, Mitski y David Byrne en “This Is a Life” dentro del largometraje ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once‘; Jazmine Sullivan con “Stand Up” en ‘Till‘.

Otros nombres más como Selena Gomez con “My Mind & Me” de su propia película ‘Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me‘; Lady Gaga con “Hold My Hand” de la exitosa ‘Top Gun: Maverick‘; Giveon quien junto a Drake escribió “Time” para Amsterdam; y finalmente LCD Soundsystem, for “New Body Rhumba” de ‘White Noise‘.

¿Quieren ver la lista completa? Chequen el resto por acá y prepárense, que la entrega de los premios se transmitirá este próximo domingo 12 de marzo del 2023.

Oscars 2023 Best Original Song shortlist

Giveon – Time (Amsterdam)

The Weeknd – Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength) (Avatar: The Way of Water)

Rihanna – Lift Me Up (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Son Lux Featuring Mitski & David Byrne – This Is a Life (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Gregory Mann – Ciao Papa (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio)

Rita Wilson & Sebastián Yatra – Til You’re Home (A Man Called Otto)

Rahul Sipligunj, Kaala Bhairava & M.M. Keeravani – Naatu Naatu (RRR)

Selena Gomez – My Mind & Me (Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me)

Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell & The Spirited Ensemble – Good Afternoon (Spirited)

Sofia Carson – Applause (Tell It like a Woman)

Jazmine Sullivan – Stand Up (Till)

Lady Gaga – Hold My Hand (Top Gun: Maverick)

J. Ralph & Norah Jones – Dust & Ash (The Voice of Dust and Ash)

Taylor Swift – Carolina (Where the Crawdads Sing)

LCD Soundsystem – New Body Rhumba (White Noise)

Oscars 2023 Best Original Score shortlist

Volker Bertelmann – All Quiet on the Western Front

Simon Franglen – Avatar: The Way of Water

Justin Hurwitz – Babylon

Carter Burwell – The Banshees of Inisherin

Ludwig Göransson – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Chanda Dancy – Devotion

John Powell – Don’t Worry Darling

Son Lux – Everything Everywhere All at Once

John Williams – The Fabelmans

Nathan Johnson – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Alexandre Desplat – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Michael Abels – Nope

Nicholas Britell – She Said

Terence Blanchard – The Woman King

Hildur Guðnadóttir – Women Talking

