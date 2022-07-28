A 30 años de haber conquistado al mundo con la belleza conocida como ‘Wish‘, ahora en su gran aniversario The Cure celebrará relanzando el disco junto a 24 canciones inéditas.

Programado para el próximo 07 de octubre, underthemag nos comparte el dato de que el disco producido por David M. Allen & Robert Smith, recibirá un tratamiento de remaster para disfrutar en mejor calidad los tracks que ya conocemos, añadiendo otros 24 que en aquel momento, simplemente no habían entrado al “corte” de la disquera.

Según reportes, la banda nunca quiso que todas esas canciones quedaran fuera, y es por eso que para demostrar su cariño a esos 24-tracks inéditos, hoy lanzaron “Uyea Sound” en formato Dim-D mix, ¿y lo mejor? Esto es tan sólo una probada.

¡Así que básicamente tendremos dos ‘Wish‘ para celebrar al primero! ¿Quieren escuchar la canción? Denle una vuelta por aquí y recuerden que el disco deluxe estará listo este próximo 07 de octubre aquí. ¡Compren su preventa!

Wish Deluxe Edition Reissue Tracklist:

CD1:

01: Open (6:51)

02: High (3:37)

03: Apart (6:38)

04: From The Edge of The Green Sea (7:44)

05: Wendy Time (5:13)

06: Doing The Unstuck (4:24)

07: Friday I’m In Love (3:38)

08: Trust (5:32)

09: A Letter To Elise (5:14)

10: Cut (5:55)

11: To Wish Impossible Things (4:43)

12: End (6:45)

CD2 [Demos]:

*Unreleased track.

01: The Big Hand [1990 Demo] (4:38) [final version on B-side to A Letter To Elise 7”]

02: Cut [1990 Demo] aka “Away” (3:31) [final version appears on WISH]

03: A Letter To Elise [1990 Demo] aka “Cut” (5:01) [final version appears on WISH]

04: Wendy Time [1990 Demo] (5:13) [final version appears on WISH]

05: This Twilight Garden [Instrumental Demo] (3:25) [final version on B-side to High 7”]

06: Scared As You [Instrumental Demo] (2:33) [final version on B-side to Friday I’m In Love 12”]

07: To Wish Impossible Things [Instrumental Demo] (3:33) [final version appears on WISH]

08: Apart [Instrumental Demo] (3:38) [final version appears on WISH]

09: T7 [Instrumental Demo] (2:40) *

10: Now Is The Time [Instrumental demo] (2:20) *

11: Miss van Gogh [Instrumental demo] (2:48) *

12: T6 [Instrumental Demo] (3:14) *

13: Play [Instrumental Demo] (2:28) [final version on B-side to High 12”]

14: A Foolish Arrangement [Instrumental Demo] (2:28) [final version on B-side to A Letter To Elise 12”]

15: Halo [Instrumental Demo] (3:06) [final version on B-side to Friday I’m In Love 7”]

16: Trust [Instrumental Demo] (4:02) [final version appears on WISH]

17: Abetabw [Instrumental Demo] (2:26) *

18: T8 [Instrumental Demo] (2:17) *

19: Heart Attack [Instrumental Demo] (2:41) *

20: Swing Change [Instrumental Demo] (2:10) *

21: Frogfish [Instrumental Demo] (2:35) *

CD3 [‘Lost Wishes’ / Studio Out-Takes / 12” Remixes / Live / Rare / Previously Unreleased]:

*Unreleased track

**Unreleased version

01: Uyea Sound [Dim-D Mix] (5:28 [from Lost Wishes MC 1993]

02: Cloudberry [Dim-D Mix] (5:22) [from Lost Wishes MC 1993]

03: Off To Sleep… [Dim-D Mix] (3:47) [from Lost Wishes MC 1993]

04: The Three Sisters [Dim-D Mix] (4:12) [from Lost Wishes MC 1993]

05: A Wendy Band [Instrumental] (3:47) *

06: From The Edge Of The Deep Green Sea [Partscheckruf Mix] (7:36) **

07: Open [Fix Mix] (6:51) [B-side to High 12”]

08: High [Higher Mix] (7:15) [High 12”]

09: Doing The Unstuck [Extended 12” Mix] (5:54)

10: Friday I’m In Love [Strangelove Mix] (5:29 [Friday I’m In Love 12”]

11: A Letter To Elise [Blue Mix] (6:36) [A Letter To Elise 12”]

12: End [Paris Live 92] (8:38) **



En otras noticias, esto de acá es un reissue, pero para The Cure viene mucha música nueva y por acá te puedes enterar.