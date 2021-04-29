Los High Flying Birds de Noel Gallagher publicarán un nuevo álbum de Grandes Éxitos, para celebrar una década como banda.
Back The Way We Came: Vol 1 (2011-2021) saldrá a la venta el 11 de junio a través de Sour Mash Records, e incluye dos canciones totalmente nuevas. La primera de ellas, “We’re On Our Way Now”, ya está disponible a través de plataformas digitales. Sobre el hito, el mayor de los Gallagher dijo:
¿10 años de Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds? ¡Caray! … ¡Sólo piensen en todas las cosas que PODRÍA haber hecho en ese tiempo!
El título se me ocurrió una tarde, en la mesa de la cocina. Es un dicho, ¿no?: ‘Volver por donde hemos venido’. La verdad es que me pareció un título estupendo. Por eso tiene el vol. 1. Porque si hay otro, ¡no se me ocurre otro título!”
Escucha “We’re On Our Way Now”, mira el tráiler del nuevo álbum y consulta el tracklist de Back The Way We Came: Vol 1 (2011-2021) a continuación.
El disco recopilatorio está disponible para pre-ordenar por aquí, y viene en formatos 2CD, Deluxe 3CD, Double Heavyweight LP, con una edición especial que estará disponible como parte del Record Store Day 2021 el próximo 12 de junio.
Disco 1
- Everybody’s On The Run
- The Death Of You And Me
- AKA … What A Life!
- If I Had A Gun …
- In The Heat Of The Moment
- Riverman
- Lock All The Doors
- The Dying Of The Light
- Ballad Of The Mighty I
- We’re On Our Way Now
Disco 2
- Black Star Dancing
- Holy Mountain (Remastered)
- A Dream Is All I Need To Get By
- This Is The Place
- It’s A Beautiful World
- Blue Moon Rising
- Dead In The Water (Live At RTÉ 2FM Studios, Dublin)
- Flying On The Ground
Disco Bonus
- It’s A Beautiful World (Instrumental)
- If I Had A Gun … (Acoustic Version)
- Black Star Dancing (Skeleton Key Remix)
- Black Star Dancing (12” Mix Instrumental)
- The Man Who Built The Moon (Acoustic Version)
- International Magic (Demo)
- Blue Moon Rising (Sons Of The Desert Remix)
- The Dying Of The Light (Acoustic Version)
- This Is The Place (Skeleton Key Remix)
- This Is The Place (Instrumental)
- Black Star Dancing (The Reflex Revision)
- Be Careful What You Wish For (Instrumental)
