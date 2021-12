The Gorillaz Art Book 📔

Featuring brand new artwork by Jamie Hewlett and a host of guest contributions from friends and admirers of the band 💫

Set across over 250 pages, expertly printed and bound in Italy 🇮🇹

Released Spring 2022 🌼https://t.co/jnhkVIcWZ3 pic.twitter.com/nsQHxydMWz