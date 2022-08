I'm coming home to Columbus for VetsAid 2022! James Gang to reunite for “One Last Ride”on November 13 at Nationwide Arena.

All net proceeds from the concert will go directly to veterans’ services charities.

Tickets go on sale Friday, August 5th at 10AM.https://t.co/xBKXgXIpUo pic.twitter.com/VwmRtldEWB