Papa Emeritus IV y Funko Pop! han anunciado la nueva figura del líder de Ghost: la exitosa, famosísima y polémica banda que, desde hace unos años a la fecha, ha sido considerada más una empresa que una banda de metal.
La pieza saldrá a la venta entre mayo y junio de este año, proyectando un costo de $12.90 dólares como sus otras figuras dentro de la gama de música y colección.
Los interesados pueden ingresar al sitio oficial de la marca para apartar su figura y estar al pendiente de qué retailers tendrán disponibilidad de esta pieza de colección, dentro y fuera de los EE.UU. Así que si nos lees desde México, esta noticia te interesa.
Pese a que Ghost se ha visto envuelta en varias polémicas debido al abuso psicológico de Tobias Forge, el músico ha logrado levantar la imagen de la banda a nivel marca y esta colaboración, es la más ferviente prueba de ello.
Si andas en el garbanzo, cáchalos en una de sus fechas. Por acá te dejamos la gira:
08/02 Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion
08/04 Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre
08/05 Airway Heights, WA – BECU Live at Northern Quest
08/07 West Valley City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre
08/08 Denver, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
08/11 St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
08/12 Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater
08/14 Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
08/15 Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
08/16 Cincinnati, OH – PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center
08/18 Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
08/19 Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
08/20 Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
08/22 Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
08/23 Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake
08/24 Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
08/25 Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
08/27 Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater
08/29 Simpsonville, SC – CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park
08/30 Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place
08/31 Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
09/02 The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
09/03 Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater
09/05 Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
09/07 Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater
09/08 Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
09/11 Los Angeles, CA – The Kia Forum (no Amon Amarth)
09/12 Los Angeles, CA – The Kia Forum (no Amon Amarth)
Fuente: thprp.