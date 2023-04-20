Papa Emeritus IV y Funko Pop! han anunciado la nueva figura del líder de Ghost: la exitosa, famosísima y polémica banda que, desde hace unos años a la fecha, ha sido considerada más una empresa que una banda de metal.

La pieza saldrá a la venta entre mayo y junio de este año, proyectando un costo de $12.90 dólares como sus otras figuras dentro de la gama de música y colección.

Los interesados pueden ingresar al sitio oficial de la marca para apartar su figura y estar al pendiente de qué retailers tendrán disponibilidad de esta pieza de colección, dentro y fuera de los EE.UU. Así que si nos lees desde México, esta noticia te interesa.

Legendary rock band, Ghost, is ready to take the stage in your music collection! Pray for musical salvation with Pop! Papa Emeritus IV. Who will this spectral performer collaborate with in your collection? https://t.co/rwJKiEkqTh #Funko #FunkoPop pic.twitter.com/2m3Fn0nbAo — Funko (@OriginalFunko) April 19, 2023

Pese a que Ghost se ha visto envuelta en varias polémicas debido al abuso psicológico de Tobias Forge, el músico ha logrado levantar la imagen de la banda a nivel marca y esta colaboración, es la más ferviente prueba de ello.

Si andas en el garbanzo, cáchalos en una de sus fechas. Por acá te dejamos la gira:

08/02 Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion

08/04 Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

08/05 Airway Heights, WA – BECU Live at Northern Quest

08/07 West Valley City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

08/08 Denver, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

08/11 St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

08/12 Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater

08/14 Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

08/15 Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

08/16 Cincinnati, OH – PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center

08/18 Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

08/19 Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

08/20 Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

08/22 Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

08/23 Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

08/24 Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

08/25 Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

08/27 Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

08/29 Simpsonville, SC – CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park

08/30 Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place

08/31 Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

09/02 The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

09/03 Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

09/05 Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

09/07 Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

09/08 Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

09/11 Los Angeles, CA – The Kia Forum (no Amon Amarth)

09/12 Los Angeles, CA – The Kia Forum (no Amon Amarth)

Fuente: thprp.