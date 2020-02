View this post on Instagram

Thrilled to be joining @GunsNRoses for 6 shows during their North American stadium tour this summer. Tickets on sale tomorrow, Feb. 7, at 12PM ET. www.smashingpumpkins.com 7/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park 7/11 – Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park 7/13 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Stadium 7/16 – Washington DC @ Nationals Park 7/18 – East Rutherford, NJ @ Met Life Stadium 7/21 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park