La noche de ayer (26 de enero), se llevó a cabo la 62º edición de los Premios Grammy en el Staples Center de Los Ángeles, ceremonia que premia de manera anual a lo mejor de la industria musical. Sin duda alguna, la noche se la llevó Billie Eilish, quien se coronó como la absoluta ganadora de la jornada llevándose las cuatro categorías principales.

Su disco debut,’When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go ?’, ganó como ‘Mejor Álbum del Año’; “Bad Guy” -incluida en el material- fue coronada como ‘Canción del Año’ y ‘Grabación del Año’; mientras que la misma Eilish fue nombrada ‘Mejor Artista Nueva’.

Con tan solo 18 años, Billie Eilish se convierte en la primera artista femenina en ganar las cuatro categorías principales de los Grammys en un solo año, así como en la artista más joven en ganar el álbum del año.

En total, Eilish ganó seis premios Grammy con ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go ?’. Se quedó en con el premio a ‘Mejor Álbum Vocal Pop’ y el ‘Mejor Arreglo para Álbum’. Su hermano, Finneas, también fue honrado con el Grammy a ‘Productor del Año’.

Otra ganadora destacada de la noche fue Lizzo, quien ganó tres Grammys, incluyendo ‘Mejor interpretación pop solista’ (“Truth Hurts“), ‘Mejor interpretación tradicional de R&B’ (“Jerome”) y ‘Mejor álbum urbano contemporáneo’ (‘Cuz I Love You‘).

Tool, Vampire Weekend, Tyler The Creator, Cage The Elephant y Anderson .Paak fueron algunos de los artistas ganadores durante esta 62 edición de los Premios Grammy. Conoce la lista de ganadores en las categorías principales a continuación. El listado completo de más de 80 categorías se puede encontrar en Grammy.com.

GRABACIÓN DEL AÑO

“Hey, Ma,” Bon Iver

“Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish

“7 Rings,” Ariana Grande

“Hard Place,” H.E.R.

“Talk,” Khalid

“Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus

“Truth Hurts,” Lizzo

“Sunflower,” Post Malone & Swae Lee

ÁLBUM DEL AÑO

“I,I”- Bon Iver

“Norman F***ing Rockwell,” Lana Del Rey

“ When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go,” Billie Eilish

“Thank U, Next,” Ariana Grande

“I Used to Know Her,” H.E.R.

“7,” Lil Nas X

“Cuz I Love You,” Lizzo

“Father of the Bride,” Vampire Weekend

CANCIÓN DEL AÑO

“Always Remember Us This Way,” Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Lori McKenna

“ Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell

“Bring My Flowers Now,” Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker

“Hard Place,” Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris, H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins

“Lover,” Taylor Swift

“Norman F***ing Rockwell,” Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey

“Someone You Loved,” Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn & Sam Roman

“Truth Hurts,” Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson & Jesse Saint John

MEJOR ARTISTA NUEVO

Black Pumas

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

Rosalia

Tank and the Bangas

Yola

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN POP SOLISTA

“Spirit,” Beyoncé

“Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish

“7 Rings,” Ariana Grande

“Truth Hurts,” Lizzo

“You Need to Calm Down,” Taylor Swift

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN POP DE UN DÚO O GRUPO

“Boyfriend,” Ariana Grande & Social House

“Sucker,” Jonas Brothers

“Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus *GANADOR

“Sunflower,” Post Malone & Swae Lee

“Senorita,” Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

MEJOR ÁLBUM POP VOCAL



“The Lion King: The Gift,” Beyoncé

“When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?,” Billie Eilish

“Thank U, Next,” Ariana Grande

“No. 6 Collaborations Project,” Ed Sheeran

“Lover,” Taylor Swift

MEJOR ÁLBUM POP VOCAL TRADICIONAL

“Sì,” Andrea Bocelli

“Love (Deluxe Edition),” Michael Bublé

“ Look Now,” Elvis Costello & The Imposters

“A Legendary Christmas,” John Legend

“Walls,” Barbra Streisand

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE COMEDIA

“Quality Time,” Jim Gaffigan

“Relatable,” Ellen Degeneres

“Right Now,” Aziz Ansari

“Son Of Patricia,” Trevor Noah

“Sticks & Stones,” Dave Chappelle

LATINO

MEJOR ÁBUM POP LATINO

“#ELDISCO,” Alejandro Sanz

“Vida,” Luis Fonsi

“11:11,” Maluma

“Montaner,” Ricardo Montaner

“Fantasía,” Sebastian Yatra

MEJOR ÁLBUM LATINO DE ROCK, ALTERNATIVO O URBANO

“ El Mal Querer,” Rosalía

“X 100PRE,” Bad Bunny

“Oasis,” J Balvin & Bad Bunny

“Indestructible,” Flor De Toloache

“Almadura,” iLe

ROCK

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN ROCK

“This Land,” Gary Clark Jr.

“Pretty Waste,” Bones UK

“History Repeats,” Brittany Howard

“Woman,” Karen O & Danger Mouse

“Too Bad,” Rival Sons

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN METAL

“7empest,” Tool

“Astorolus – The Great Octopus,” Candlemass ft. Tony Iommi

“Humanicide,” Death Angel

“Bow Down,” I Prevail

“Unleashed,” Killswitch Engage

MEJOR CANCIÓN ROCK

“ This Land,” Gary Clark Jr., autor (Gary Clark Jr.)

“Fear Inoculum,” Danny Carey, Justin Chancellor, Adam Jones & Maynard James Keenan, autores (Tool)

“Give Yourself A Try,” George Daniel, Adam Hann, Matthew Healy & Ross Macdonald, autores (The 1975)

“Harmony Hall,” Ezra Koenig, autor (Vampire Weekend)

“History Repeats,” Brittany Howard, autor (Brittany Howard)

MEJOR ÁLBUM ROCK

“ Social Cues,” Cage The Elephant

“Amo,” Bring Me The Horizon

“In The End,” The Cranberries

“Trauma,” I Prevail

“Feral Roots,” Rival Sons

ALTERNATIVA

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE MÚSICA ALTERNATIVA

“Father of the Bride,” Vampire Weekend

“U.F.O.F.,” Big Thief

“Assume Form,” James Blake

“i,i,” Bon Iver

“Anima,” Thom Yorke

RAP

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE RAP

“Revenge Of The Dreamers III,” Dreamville

“Championships,” Meek Mill

“I am > I was,” 21 Savage

“Igor,” Tyler, The Creator

“The Lost Boy,” YBN Cordae

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE RAP

“Middle Child,” J. Cole

“Suge,” DaBaby

“Down Bad,” Dreamville Featuring J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, EARTHGANG & Young Nudy

“Racks in the Middle,” Nipsey Hussle Featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy

“Clout,” Offset Featuring Cardi B

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE RAP/CANTADO

“ Higher,” DJ Khaled Featuring Nipsey Hussle & John Legend

“Drip Too Hard,” Lil Baby & Gunna

“Panini,” Lil Nas X

“Ballin,” Mustard Featuring Roddy Ricch

“The London,” Young Thug Featuring J. Cole & Travis Scott

MEJOR CANCIÓN DE RAP

“Bad Idea,” Chancelor Bennett, Cordae Dunston, Uforo Ebong & Daniel Hackett, autores (YBN Cordae Ft. Chance The Rapper)

“Gold Roses,” Noel Cadastre, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Khristopher Riddick-Tynes, William Leonard Roberts II, Joshua Quinton Scruggs, Leon Thomas III & Ozan Yildirim, autores (Rick Ross Featuring Drake)

“A Lot,” Jermaine Cole, Dacoury Natche, 21 Savage & Anthony White, autores (21 Savage Featuring J. Cole)

“Racks in the Middle,” Ermias Asghedom, Dustin James Corbett, Greg Allen Davis, Chauncey Hollis, Jr. & Rodrick Moore, autores (Nipsey Hussle Featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy)

“Suge,” DaBaby, Jetsonmade & Pooh Beatz, autores (DaBaby)

R&B

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN R&B

“Come Home,” Anderson .Paak & André 300

“Love Again,” Daniel Caesar & Brandy

“Could’ve Been,” H.E.R. & Bryson Tiller

“Exactly How I Feel,” Lizzo & Gucci Mane

“Roll Some Mo,” Lucky Daye

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN R&B TRADICIONAL

Best Traditional R&B Performance

“Jerome,” Lizzo

“Time Today,” BJ The Chicago Kid

“Steady Love,” India.Arie

“Real Games,” Lucky Daye

“Built For Love,” PJ Morton & Jazmine Sullivan

MEJOR CANCIÓN R&B

“Say So” — Pj Morton, autor (Pj Morton Ft. Jojo)

“Could’ve Been” — Dernst Emile Ii, David “Swagg R’celious” Harris, H.E.R. & Hue “Soundzfire” Strother, autores (H.E.R. Ft. Bryson Tiller)

“Look At Me Now” — Emily King & Jeremy Most, autores (Emily King)

“No Guidance” — Chris Brown, Tyler James Bryant, Nija Charles, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Michee Patrick Lebrun, Joshua Lewis, Noah Shebib & Teddy Walton, autores (Chris Brown Ft. Drake)

“Roll Some Mo” — David Brown, Dernst Emile Ii & Peter Lee Johnson, autores (Lucky Daye)

MEJOR ÁLBUM CONTEMPORÁNEO URBANO

“Apollo XXI,” Steve Lacy

“ Cuz I Love You (Deluxe),” Lizzo

“Overload,” Georgia Anne Muldrow

“Saturn,” Nao

“Being Human in Public,” Jessie Reyez

MEJOR ÁLBUM R&B