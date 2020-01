Warner Bros. Animation is working on an animated Mortal Kombat movie called Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge



Joel McHale (Community) will voice Johnny Cage; Jennifer Carpenter (Dexter) is Sonya Blade



Scheduled for first half of this yearhttps://t.co/DISsNgRSiX pic.twitter.com/yItDYnUp7t