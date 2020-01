View this post on Instagram

We love our wildlife ❤️ emergency services are working with trained specialists to aid our injured wildlife – please don’t enter areas where a fire has passed in search of our fur and feathered friends – these areas are dangerous. If you see wildlife that appears to be injured or distressed contact @delwp_vic. Wildlife need support of trained carers or vets. More info wildlife.vic.gov.au 📸 @goongerahwombatorphanage