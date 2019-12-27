El nuevo lanzamiento de Bring Me the Horizon incluye 8 nuevas canciones.

El día de hoy, la banda inglesa de rock y metal Bring Me the Horizon ha lanzado un EP sorpresa titulado to~dance to~blaze to~pray to~feed to~sleep to~talk to~grind to~trip to~breathe to~help to~hurt to~scroll to~roll to~love to~hate to~learn Too~plot to~play to~be to~feel to~breed to~sweat to~dream to~hide to~live to~die to~GO TO.

El nuevo lanzamiento de Bring Me the Horizon incluye 8 nuevas canciones, así como interesantes colaboraciones con artistas como Halsey, Happyalone., Toriel, Yonaka, Lotus Eater y Bexey.

Abajo lo puedes escuchar.